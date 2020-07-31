Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.55. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 279,097 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.94.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 138.42% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

