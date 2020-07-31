Robert W. Baird Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

