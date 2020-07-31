Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a CHF 334 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 371.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

