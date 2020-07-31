Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $226.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,929. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

