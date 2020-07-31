Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.40-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

ROK traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $215.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average of $193.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

