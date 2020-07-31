Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,787. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

