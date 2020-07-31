Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Upgraded at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:RME traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 million and a PE ratio of -24.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$7.38.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$133.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

