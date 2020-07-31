Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $475.00 at Raymond James

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.00. The stock had a trading volume of 233,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,858. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $441.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.09 and a 200-day moving average of $363.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Roper Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,061,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 207,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,597,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

