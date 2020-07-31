Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $475.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Argus from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $441.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after acquiring an additional 137,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after buying an additional 217,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.