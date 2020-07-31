Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$18.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.11.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.60. The company had a trading volume of 997,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$17.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,756.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,636,337 shares in the company, valued at C$106,879,852.18. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at C$702,770.01. Insiders have bought a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $735,856 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

