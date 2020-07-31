Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $27.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,558. The firm has a market cap of $982.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.