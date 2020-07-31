Royal Bank of Canada Increases Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$34.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE MFI traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 161,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,115. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.70. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle bought 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

