Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on K. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.24.

NYSE:K traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. 1,270,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,577. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $86,583,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

