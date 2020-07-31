Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates CHF 95 Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 130 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 116 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 110.57.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

