Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -4.33

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,360 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.30 ($21.67).

Shares of LON:RDSA traded down GBX 68 ($0.84) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,158.80 ($14.26). The stock had a trading volume of 5,999,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,318.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,530.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

