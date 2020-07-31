Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given News Impact Rating of -4.33

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSB traded down GBX 67.60 ($0.83) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,113.80 ($13.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,489.53. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.28) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,812.95 ($22.31).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.