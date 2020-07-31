RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $93.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 321,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,172 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.