Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

R has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.04. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,295.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.