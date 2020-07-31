Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $36.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.04.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 44,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.85 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,865. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

