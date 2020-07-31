Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 74000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

