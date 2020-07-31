salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.83. 168,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,963,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,110,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,196 shares of company stock worth $125,266,398. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.