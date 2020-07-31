Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 155,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,462. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

