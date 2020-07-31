Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 154,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,462. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

