Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE SSL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 460,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 649.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,759,347.06. Also, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$581,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,617,572.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,802.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

