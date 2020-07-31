SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.19. 497,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $165.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 68.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $3,576,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in SAP by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 125,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 91,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

