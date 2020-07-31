Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 168,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 83,778 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. 101,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,940. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19.

