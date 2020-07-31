Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70 to $1.00 EPS.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

