Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion to $2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 119,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.