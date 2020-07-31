Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SEE stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $35.29. 55,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $3,811,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 476,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

