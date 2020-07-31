Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Decreased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 496,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

