Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SQNS. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

