Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SQNS. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.
Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.36.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.
