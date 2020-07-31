Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VII. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.54.

Shares of VII traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 824,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.21.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

