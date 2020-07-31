Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million.

SHEN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 3,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

