Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells $3,190,362.80 in Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $645.69. 16,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.60. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $659.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

