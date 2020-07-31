Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $700.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $641.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $659.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

