Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $700.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

SHW stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $641.84. 10,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,044. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $659.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

