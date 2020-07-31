Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.41. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

