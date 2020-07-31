Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $566,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Paypal by 38,906.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,534,000 after buying an additional 1,633,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $8.22 on Thursday, reaching $192.82. 13,437,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,819. The company has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $185.44.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.