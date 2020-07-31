Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,248 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 94,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,099 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,097,000.

VIG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $123.30. 102,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

