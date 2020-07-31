ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $563,354.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.32 or 0.04949248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008104 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

