Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $725.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $927.71.

SHOP traded down $31.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,017.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,749.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.32. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

