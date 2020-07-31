Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $1,127.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $927.71.

SHOP traded down $20.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,028.48. 1,904,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,673.84 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $929.03 and a 200 day moving average of $638.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

