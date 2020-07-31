Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$1,540.00 at Pi Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHOP traded up C$11.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1,412.98. The stock had a trading volume of 171,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,090. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$372.01 and a 1 year high of C$1,472.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,253.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$870.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1,190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,095.08, for a total transaction of C$584,771.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$512,496.59. Also, Senior Officer Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,044.81, for a total value of C$356,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,412. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,139 shares of company stock worth $1,218,247.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

