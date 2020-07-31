Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Shopify’s analysis:

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down C$39.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,373.36. 138,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,253.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$870.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$372.01 and a 12 month high of C$1,472.98.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,095.08, for a total transaction of C$584,771.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$512,496.59. Also, Senior Officer Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,044.81, for a total value of C$356,279.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,412. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,139 shares of company stock worth $1,218,247.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.