Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 5,175 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $24,760,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.05. 26,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.55 and its 200 day moving average is $297.28. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

