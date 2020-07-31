Skylands Capital LLC Buys Shares of 73,200 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 289,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,751. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

