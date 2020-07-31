Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 6,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,614,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,592. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.