Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,909,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,816,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 19,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

