Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Generac stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

