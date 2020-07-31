Skylands Capital LLC Sells 16,245 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 10.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $58,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.32. 1,161,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.95. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

